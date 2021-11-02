Sheriff says employees who died of COVID were unvaccinated

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Tuesday that none of the Metropolitan Police Department employees who died of COVID-19 were vaccinated.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks during an interview with the Review-Journal at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Tuesday that none of the department employees who died of COVID-19 were vaccinated.

Speaking at a campaign event Tuesday morning, Lombardo said he does not have plans to mandate vaccines for existing employees, but he is requiring new hires to be vaccinated.

At least six Metropolitan Police Department employees have died from the coronavirus since July 29, 2020.

Metro previously declined to provide information on the vaccination status of the employees who have died since the vaccine was released, citing the federal law restricting release of medical information.

Lt. Erik Lloyd, 53, died on July 29, 2020; civilian employee John Melwak, 70, died on Oct. 23, 2020; retired Detective Michael Karstedt, 70, died on Jan. 3; officer Jason Swanger, 41, died on June 24; officer Philip Closi, 48, died Aug. 12 and Sgt. Douglas King, 36, died Aug. 23.

