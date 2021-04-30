SNHD offering community COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Ages 16 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccination without an appointment at upcoming community clinics around the valley.

Las Vegas Fire Department paramedic Zach Allen, left, and Tyler Terrell, a paramedic with Medic West, prepare for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Chuck Minker Sports Complex in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Southern Nevada Health District and partner sites will be offering the Pfizer and Janssen vaccines, while resources last, at six Las Vegas locations:

— 9 a.m. to noon Saturday

Omar Haikal Islamic Academy, 485 E. Eldorado Lane

— 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Bob Price Community Center, 2050 Bonnie Lane

— 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday

Church LV, 3760 E. Sunset Road

— 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday

Walnut Community Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road

— 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday

Whitney Recreation and Senior Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave.

— 2 to 7 p.m. May 7

The Crossing Church, 7950 W. Windmill Lane

Updated information, resources, and additional clinic locations are available on the Health District’s COVID website at www.SNHD.info/covid. Daily COVID-19 case counts are available on the Health District’s dashboard at http://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/cases/.