Local Las Vegas

SNHD offering community COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2021 - 2:55 pm
 
Las Vegas Fire Department paramedic Zach Allen, left, and Tyler Terrell, a paramedic with Medic ...
Las Vegas Fire Department paramedic Zach Allen, left, and Tyler Terrell, a paramedic with Medic West, prepare for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Chuck Minker Sports Complex in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Ages 16 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccination without an appointment at upcoming community clinics around the valley.

The Southern Nevada Health District and partner sites will be offering the Pfizer and Janssen vaccines, while resources last, at six Las Vegas locations:

— 9 a.m. to noon Saturday

Omar Haikal Islamic Academy, 485 E. Eldorado Lane

— 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Bob Price Community Center, 2050 Bonnie Lane

— 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday

Church LV, 3760 E. Sunset Road

— 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday

Walnut Community Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road

— 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday

Whitney Recreation and Senior Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave.

— 2 to 7 p.m. May 7

The Crossing Church, 7950 W. Windmill Lane

Updated information, resources, and additional clinic locations are available on the Health District’s COVID website at www.SNHD.info/covid. Daily COVID-19 case counts are available on the Health District’s dashboard at http://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/cases/.

