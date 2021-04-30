SNHD offering community COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Ages 16 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccination without an appointment at upcoming community clinics around the valley.
The Southern Nevada Health District and partner sites will be offering the Pfizer and Janssen vaccines, while resources last, at six Las Vegas locations:
— 9 a.m. to noon Saturday
Omar Haikal Islamic Academy, 485 E. Eldorado Lane
— 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Bob Price Community Center, 2050 Bonnie Lane
— 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday
Church LV, 3760 E. Sunset Road
— 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday
Walnut Community Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road
— 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday
Whitney Recreation and Senior Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave.
— 2 to 7 p.m. May 7
The Crossing Church, 7950 W. Windmill Lane
Updated information, resources, and additional clinic locations are available on the Health District’s COVID website at www.SNHD.info/covid. Daily COVID-19 case counts are available on the Health District’s dashboard at http://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/cases/.