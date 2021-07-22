The Linq is next stop on Strip for #VivaVaxVegas vaccination clinic

Anyone 12 or older who has not been vaccinated is encouraged to walk in and take advantage of this opportunity, free of charge.

Visitors walk around The Linq Promenade in November 2020 on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The #VivaVaxVegas brings its efforts to The Linq Promenade at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club on Saturday for another Strip-side vaccination clinic offering prizes to those who get a shot.

The entertainment-filled clinic is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release. It is presented through a partnership between the state, Immunize Nevada, the Nevada Resort Association, and other partners.

Anyone 12 or older who has not been vaccinated is encouraged to walk in and take advantage of this opportunity, free of charge. No ID or proof of insurance will be required. Those who are vaccinated will be entered in a raffle with giveaways provided by Caesars Entertainment Resorts.

Hundreds of prizes include Usher tickets, helicopter rides, over-the-top hotel packages, Kindle Fire tablets, signed Raiders gear and much more.

Parking is available in the surface lot behind the High Roller Observation Wheel. Self-parking is free for locals with a Nevada ID.

Eligible Nevadans who initiate vaccination on Saturday will be included in the Vax Nevada Days program.

Last week, #VivaVaxVegas was conducted at Park MGM.

Here are some other upcoming pop-up vaccine clinics in the Las Vegas Valley:

— Sunday, 8 a.m.-noon: Oasis Auto Spa, 3032 Candelaria Ave., Henderson. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines will be available, as will COVID-19 testing.

— Sunday, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.: Universal Church, 4824 E. Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas. The Pfizer and J&J (Janssen) vaccines will be available.

— Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m.-noon: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Station 48, 9133 W. Elkhorn Road, Las Vegas.

— Thursday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Trinity United Methodist Church, 6151 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas.

The Southern Nevada Health District is providing several other vaccination sites throughout the city. Additional information can be found at https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.