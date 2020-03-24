UNLV Medicine offers in-car coronavirus tests by appointment

A UNLV Medicine spokesman said those interested in being tested can call 702-583-4408 between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to set up an appointment.

UNLV Medicine will begin appointment-only curbside coronavirus tests on Tuesday, the organization said in a statement Monday evening.

People who are exhibiting symptoms of the virus, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines, or have been in direct contact with someone who has tested positive for the disease are eligible for testing.

UNLV Medicine spokesman Paul Joncich said in the statement that those interested in being tested can call 702-583-4408 between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to set up an appointment.

“All callers will be asked a series of questions to determine if they meet the CDC criteria and will be screened again upon arrival,” Joncich said.

The nasal swab tests will be administered in the parking area outside UNLV Medicine, 1125 Shadow Lane, according to the statement. Doctors will administer the tests without the patients leaving their cars, and Joncich said the tests will be available “for the next two weeks or until (UNLV Medicine’s) current supply of test kits is depleted.”

Testing is free for patients and results take five to seven days, the statement said. UNLV Medicine is the clinical arm of the UNLV School of Medicine.

