Veterans and volunteers serve meals, give groceries

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.

Veterans provide free meals, groceries

Officers and volunteers at VFW Post 10047 are giving free meals and groceries to the community.

The post has 1,300 members and is located in a food desert area of Las Vegas. A food desert is an urban area with little access to grocery stores, post Commander Angie Morelli says.

The effort began once Three Square food bank, which had been providing community meals at the post, went into emergency mode for the shutdown and was able to give two weeks’ worth of groceries instead of meals.

“A lot of folks don’t have a kitchen to prepare the food,” Morelli says. “The homeless couldn’t carry the food with them.”

With help from Share Village, Three Square and the City of Henderson, the post has been able to serve 40 to 50 hot meals twice a week.

“We were also able to provide additional groceries when we could,” Morelli says.

She estimates the VFW Post has been able to give out close to 2,000 groceries with hygiene items and prepared foods, including sandwiches.

Morelli, a Marine Corps veteran who owns the Customistic T-shirt shop on Decatur Boulevard, has also contributed by making masks for members and trading them to agencies for pallets of food.

“It’s been a huge community effort,” adds Morelli, who notes anyone can get a meal.

VFW Post 10047 distributes meals and groceries from 5-8 p.m. Thursdays and Mondays at 4337 Las Vegas Blvd. North.

Anyone in need of a meal or who would like to help with donations can email devildogangie@gmail.com.

Health care workers get free doughnuts, coffee May 6

Dunkin’ Donuts will show its appreciation for the medical community on National Nurses Day.

Nurses and health care workers will receive a free doughnut and a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating locations on May 6.

The company’s Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation recently announced a $200,000 grant to the nonprofit First Descents, to create the “Hero Recharge” program for health care workers facing traumatic stress.

