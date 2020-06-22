Wet ‘n’ Wild opens Monday in Las Vegas

Wet ‘n’ Wild Las Vegas in the southwest valley opened for the season on Monday. The gates opened to season ticket holders at 10 a.m. and the general public at 11 a.m.

On the park’s website are details of several new safety measures for patrons and staff.

Temperature checks will be given to all guests and employees upon entry. Six-feet social distancing markers are in several areas, including the ticket windows, park entry, ride lines, restaurant queues and more.

All employees are wearing face masks and gloves.

Sunscreen, soap and hand sanitizer are in touchless dispensers. Hand sanitizer dispensers are placed at the beginning and end of each ride as well as throughout the park.

Lifejackets and slide tube and raft touch points will be disinfected after each use.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.