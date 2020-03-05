What is a ‘presumptive positive’ for coronavirus?

The term is used when a local lab obtains a positive result when testing for a disease and sends it to the federal CDC to be confirmed.

Positive blood test result for the new rapidly spreading Coronavirus, originating in Wuhan, China. (Getty Images)

The first “presumptive positive” case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 was identified Thursday in Southern Nevada, according to the Health District.

But what is a “presumptive positive”?

The answer is provided by the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention:

When a local public health laboratory receives a positive test result when testing for a disease, the result is sent to the CDC for confirmation. A result is considered presumptively positive after it is identified by a local lab, but has yet to be confirmed by the CDC.

“For public health purposes, a presumptive positive result using the CDC test is treated as a positive,” the center said in a March 3 update on cases identified in the United States.

That means health officials and workers will treat presumptive positive patients with the same precautions they would use if the CDC already had confirmed the positive result.

Evidence suggests that the new coronavirus primarily spreads much as the flu does — through droplets from a sneeze or a cough, or by touching an infected surface. Public health authorities say the best way to avoid becoming sick is by frequent hand-washing, avoiding touching your face and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces.

