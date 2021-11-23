What you need to know about COVID rules when you visit Las Vegas

A brief rundown of current restrictions in the city and Clark County for those visiting for the holidays.

Walk into a restaurant in Los Angeles or New York, and there’s a high likelihood you’ll be asked to provide some kind of proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

In Las Vegas and Clark County, though, that’s unlikely.

While businesses are able to impose such requirements on their clientele, few if any dining spots currently require proof of either full or partial COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to dine.

Mask mandate

The entire state of Nevada is currently under a face mask mandate, which is tied to metrics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That means everyone, vaccinated or not, is required to mask up when at a crowded indoor place, including in casinos, restaurants, entertainment venues and at McCarron International Airport.

In order for a county to exit the mask mandate, it must record a seven-day average test positivity rate of under 8 percent and a case rate of less than 50 per 100,000 population in back-to-back weeks. Clark County has been required to mask up since the policy went into effect in late July.

Vaccination status

Some entertainment venues have taken advantage of an option added to the mandate in August by Gov. Steve Sisolak allowing them to bypass the requirement by denying entry to anyone who doesn’t provide proof of vaccination.

All attendees at Las Vegas Raiders games, for example, are required to be either fully or partially vaccinated: fully vaccinated fans don’t have to wear a mask, while partially vaccinated fans — those who have received only one dose of a two-dose regimen — are instructed to wear a mask at all times. Unvaccinated fans are not allowed to attend.

UNLV basketball imposed an identical requirement for its season.

The Vegas Golden Knights, on the other hand, do not require proof of vaccination for admittance but require all fans to wear masks inside T-Mobile Arena.

Other events, including live entertainment venues, music festivals, the World Series of Poker and numerous trade shows, have required those attending to either provide proof of vaccination or the results of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of admittance.

Visitors planning to attend a show or concert in Las Vegas or on The Strip are advised to check with the venue in advance.