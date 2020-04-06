12 new COVID-19 deaths in Nevada bring state total to 58

Nevada health authorities reported 12 new deaths and more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Monday night

A UNLV medicine medical professional conducts a curbside test on a patient experiencing coronavirus symptoms, outside of UNLV School of Medicine on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Southern Nevada Health District registered nurse Joanna Corpuz, left, and immunization clinic administrative assistant Denise O'Toole talk to a visitor, March 16, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada health authorities reported 12 new deaths and more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Monday night, and the Southern Nevada Health District tallied 89 new cases in Clark County.

The number of deaths attributed to the disease caused by the new coronavirus rose to 58 deaths statewide, up from 46 the day before.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, Gov. Steve Sisolak said on Twitter: “We are currently investigating whether all 12 of these deaths occurred today, or if there was a lag in timely reporting over the weekend. If so, I will work to make sure this is fixed.”

The 117 new cases published on the state Department of Health and Human Services’ nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website increased the total caseload in the state to 1,953, up from Sunday’s total of 1,836 cases.

The case total was determined through tests on 17,629 people, representing an 11 percent infection rate. That rate is likely inflated, since testing in the state is still largely reserved for the seriously ill and people who have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

The new cases in Clark County brought the total to 1,608, up from 1,519 cases as of Sunday.

The county reports that 410 cases have led to hospitalization, including all but two of those who died.

In other developments Monday:

■ A Clark County employee working at the Child Haven shelter for children who cannot safely remain with their families has tested positive for COVID-19, the county said in a news release. The employee works in Nork Cottage at the Child Haven Campus, where four children ages 7 to 12 are staying. The kids will be quarantined in the cottage and will be supervised by three full-time staff members who were potentially exposed while working there until the quarantine period ends on April 12. At least one other Department of Family Services employee previously was diagnosed with COVID 19. That individual was hospitalized, the department said on March 19.

■ The Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections at the facility to six, the Nevada Department of Veterans Services announced in a news release. One of those patients died of the disease on March 28 after he was taken from the home and admitted to the hospital. The other five who tested positive are doing well, the state agency said in a news release.

■ Two more Nevada Department of Corrections employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total of positive cases among staff members to three. The latest cases involve an employee at Ely State Prison and another at Casa Grande Transitional Housing in Las Vegas. Further details about the employees, including whether they work closely with inmates, have not been released.

■ The Washoe County Health District reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. That brought the number of reported cases in the county to 281. The health district said 30 of those patients have recovered.

■ Officials in Nye County reported two new cases of COVID-19 among Pahrump residents, bringing the total number of cases in the town to seven and the county total to nine. Two of the county patients have been listed as “recovered.”

■ Carson City Health and Human Services reported one new case of COVID-19 in the Quad County region, consisting of Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties. The new case is a female Carson City resident in her 20s who is self-isolating at home and is in stable condition, the agency reported. That brings the total number of cases in the region to 21, with two listed as recovered.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.