Nevada records highest number of coronavirus deaths in single week

Veteran Levi Williams, left, receives a shot from RN Darrel Cowlishaw as some of the first veterans locally get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot at the VA Southern Nevada Health Care System on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 in North Las Vegas. RN Francine Jones-Toliver, right, awaits her next patient in her pod. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada reached a sobering milestone Saturday when officials reported 56 additional coronavirus deaths to mark the most deaths recorded in a single week since the start of the pandemic.

The state has recorded 299 deaths in the state since Sunday, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. That’s nearly 30 percent more deaths than were reported during the previous record-high week, when 231 fatalities were reported from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19.

The 56 deaths reported on Saturday was also the third highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic. A record of 60 deaths was recorded on Wednesday, followed by 59 fatalities on Dec. 31, and 57 deaths on Dec. 16.

In addition, 2,648 new coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday. The updated figures posted to the state’s coronavirus website brought totals to 246,309 cases and 3,450 deaths.

Both the two-week averages of daily reported cases and daily reported deaths calculated by the state increased on Saturday. The average of daily cases rose to 1,813, while the average of daily deaths increased by one, reaching 20.

Meanwhile, the state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are confirmed to have COVID-19, increased by 0.1 percentage points, to 20.8 percent, according to the data.

As of Saturday, 2,210,776 tests have been given in Nevada, although many people have been tested more than once.

The moving two-week average of tests performed has been fluctuating all week from about 12,600 to about 13,200. The average on Saturday was 12,864, according to a Review-Journal analysis.

The two-week testing average has reached as high as about 15,700 in mid-December.

Clark County on Saturday saw an increase of 2,064 newly reported coronavirus cases and 37 deaths, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District. The updated figures brought totals in the county to 187,893 cases and 2,603 deaths.

