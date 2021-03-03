Update: Who’s eligible for the COVID vaccine now?

Nevada has increased the groups of people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Here’s the latest.

Paramedic Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in preparation for Guardian Elite Medical Services vaccine clinic on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Southern Nevada Health District has added groups of people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Here’s the latest, according to the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Playbook.

Ages:

Those 65 and older

Occupational tiers:

Health Care Workforce

Includes personnel who work in:

— Hospitals.

— Long term care workers and residents.

— Laboratories.

— Diagnostic imaging.

— Pharmacies.

— Medical/dental services.

— First responders (EMT/paramedics).

Public Safety & Security

— Nevada Department of Corrections staff.

— Law enforcement, public safety and national security.

— State and local emergency operations managers/staff.

Front Line Community Support

— Education (Pre-K & K-12) and childcare — public, private and charter school settings.

— Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) frontline educators, staff and students.

— Community support frontline staff (i.e. frontline workers who support food, shelter, court/legal services, social services, public utilities, and other necessities of life for needy groups and individuals).

— Continuity of Governance (state and local).

— Essential public transportation: taxi, Uber and Lyft drivers at the state and local level.

— Remaining essential public health workforce: Public health and environmental health workers specializing in sanitary and infection control, health care facility safety and emergency preparedness planning, public health/community health workers including call center workers.

— Mortuary services.

Front line Supply Chain & Logistics (added March 2)

— Agriculture, farmers, farm and ranch workers, agribusiness support, auctions and sales, animal food processing and storage, manufacture of veterinary drugs and biologics, livestock services and markets, slaughter plants.

— End-to-end essential goods supply chain (includes manufacturing, transport, distribution and sale of essential items) This includes warehouses, processing, packaging and distribution (USPS, FedEx, UPS), messengers, local and long-haul truck drivers, grocery store workers, convenience store workers, pharmacy staff, vendors and support personnel critical for business continuity, electrical engineers, security personnel, janitorial staff, e-commerce workers.

— Utilities and communications infrastructure, including news providers, water and wastewater workers, dam workers, internet and mobile services, telephone service providers.

— Nevada Department of Transportation and local emergency road personnel, including CDL operators, street cleanup crews, snowplow drivers, traffic incident management and emergency road crews.

— Essential airport operations, workers who support air transportation for cargo and passengers, including operation, distribution, maintenance and sanitation. Includes air traffic controllers, flight dispatchers, airport operations personnel, flight crews and flight instructors.

— Other essential transportation includes vehicle repair maintenance and transportation equipment manufacturing and distribution; vehicle sales, rentals and leasing and the supply chains that enable these operations to facilitate continuity of travel-related operations for essential workers. Find more information on groups here.

Still to be added to the eligibility list:

— Those age 16 to 64 with underlying conditions and disabilities and the homeless.

Ages 16 to 64 deemed healthy.

— Occupational subgroup: Food Service, hospitality, hygiene services, construction and mining.

Finding a location for vaccines

Eligible Nevadans can get appointments at a variety of locations on the Southern Nevada Health District’s vaccine page here. Appointments can also be found on the state’s new vaccination portal here.

If you need a COVID-19 test

Find a location here.

If you’re eligible for a vaccine and have trouble at a location, let us know by emailing vaccinequestions@reviewjournal.com.