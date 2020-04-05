Nevada sees 94 more COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 1,836

There were 1,836 cases as of Sunday evening, up from 1,742 on Saturday , according to the state Health and Human Services Department’s website.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Nevada reported 94 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

There were 1,836 cases as of Sunday evening, up from 1,742 on Saturday, according to the state Health and Human Services Department’s website.

Clark County had 1,519 cases as of Sunday, up 101 from Friday, according to a Southern Nevada Health District report.

The Review-Journal had identified 46 deaths in Nevada as of Sunday, 41 of whom were in Clark County.

Washoe County on Sunday reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries. There have been 264 cases total and four deaths in the county, with 231 cases still active.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.