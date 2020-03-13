Summerlin couple who were on cruise ship tested for coronavirus

The Summerlin residents who were stuck on the Grand Princess cruise ship said they were tested for the coronavirus on Friday.

From left, Ron Griebell, daughter Susan Hahnenkratt and wife Sandra Hahnenkratt. (Provided by Ron Griebell )

The Grand Princess cruise ship is shown docked at the Port of Oakland Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom says nearly 500 passengers remain aboard the cruise ship. In addition to the 21 people who previously tested positive while aboard, Newsom says at least two more people have tested positive after leaving. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

The Summerlin residents who were stuck on the Grand Princess cruise ship and have since been quarantined at a San Diego military base said they were tested for the coronavirus on Friday in preparation to return to Nevada.

Ron Griebell said in an email late Wednesday that he was taken to the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego with his wife, Sandy Hahnenkratt, after they had expected to return to their Summerlin home to self-quarantine. On Friday, Griebell sent the Review-Journal a letter from the Department of Health and Human Services that informed the two that they would be able to return home after being tested.

The letter said Nevada “is welcoming you back home” if the couple is asymptomatic, undergoes testing for the virus, and if they signed a “Declaration of Self Quarantine” promising to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

The declaration the couple was requested to sign also stated the couple was “agreeing to cooperate and communicate with (their) local public health authority about any signs or symptoms of infection,” the letter said.

Griebell said in an email that the couple was tested about 11:50 a.m. Friday.

“We, likewise, had our temperatures taken for the first time since our arrival here,” he said. “Both Sandy and I had temperatures normal or below normal.”

The letter from the health department also informed the couple that they will be given more information once they arrive at McCarran International Airport.

“Plans have been made to transport you to your home residence from the airport in isolated ground transport that will ensure no exposure to surrounding communities,” the letter said.

The letter also stated that if anyone declined to sign the declaration, was not tested or was experiencing symptoms, they would be placed under “mandatory 14-day quarantine by a site selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services outside of Nevada.”

Kevin Dick, the health officer for the Washoe County Health District, said during a news conference Friday that Washoe County is “reliant on federal authorities” for when any cruise ship passengers are returned to Northern Nevada.

“We are prepared to meet those passengers and have them transported safely back to their residence for the quarantine period,” he said. “These passengers are all asymptomatic. And so we will be monitoring them over that 14-day period to take appropriate action if they do develop any symptoms.”

Griebell previously said he had expected to return home before being taken to the California military base after the couple received a letter from Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office. An update sent to the couple Wednesday afternoon from the governor’s office acknowledged that the Nevada residents were first taken to California.

“We have expressed our desire to have the federal agency communicate plans more efficiently as they are confirmed,” that letter said.

Sisolak said in a news briefing Thursday evening that he understands the frustration among the Grand Princess passengers and he’s doing what he can to help.

“We only have control once they hit Nevada soil, and it’s my hope to get them on Nevada soil as quickly as we can,” he said.

Griebell said in another email Friday that the testing consisted of a “nose swab” and having his temperature taken. He did not expect to have to wait for the results of the test before the couple is taken back to Nevada.

“Naturally, if the test subsequently reads positive, we will be required to report for medical treatment in Nevada,” he said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.