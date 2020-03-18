Fashion Show mall complies with 30-day shutdown in Nevada — PHOTOS
Shoppers were nowhere in sight at Fashion Show mall on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday.
Shoppers were nowhere in sight at Fashion Show mall on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday.
The mall, along with thousands of businesses in the Las Vegas Valley, temporarily shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the closing of all nonessential businesses Tuesday amid the pandemic. The shutdown is for 30 days, beginning Wednesday, and will be re-evaluated at the end of that period.