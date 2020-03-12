Las Vegas Strip eerily quiet in face of coronavirus— PHOTOS

The coronavirus scare has left its mark on Las Vegas Strip.

Empty slot machines at Tropicana hotel-casino on March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

T-Mobile Arena pictured on March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Guest outside T-Mobile Arena on March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Passengers enter baggage claim at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 12, 2020, amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Passengers enter a security queue at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 12, 2020, amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Christian Pabalate, 11, and his father, Nicholas Johnson, of San Francisco, print tickets during their layover at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Passengers walk to the ride-hailing service area at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 12, 2020, amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Guests walk along a pool at The Mirage on March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Visitors at Fashion Show mall pictured on March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tropicana hotel-casino on March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The lobby at MGM Grand hotel-casino on March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cleaning supplies at MGM Grand hotel-casino on March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The arcade at Circus Circus pictured on March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Circus Circus casino floor pictured on March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Circus Circus casino floor pictured on March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Harrah's casino sportsbook pictured on March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Linq Promenade pictured on March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tropicana hotel-casino on March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The taxi and limo service line at Harrah's casino on March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Visitors walk along the Strip on March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sports book at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip was mostly empty on Thursday, March 12, 2020. College basketball tournaments have been canceled due to coronavirus. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A health and safety sign at The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The coronavirus scare has left its mark on Las Vegas Strip, creating an eerie quiet in a city that is known for large crowds and parties.

Our photography team has spent the day walking the Strip and through McCarran International Airport to capture the mood of the impact of coronavirus.

Casinos have fewer people at the slot machines and sportsbooks. Two college basketball tournaments have been canceled, as well as multiple conventions.