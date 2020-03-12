Las Vegas Strip eerily quiet in face of coronavirus— PHOTOS
The coronavirus scare has left its mark on Las Vegas Strip.
The coronavirus scare has left its mark on Las Vegas Strip, creating an eerie quiet in a city that is known for large crowds and parties.
Our photography team has spent the day walking the Strip and through McCarran International Airport to capture the mood of the impact of coronavirus.
Casinos have fewer people at the slot machines and sportsbooks. Two college basketball tournaments have been canceled, as well as multiple conventions.