43°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Traffic

I-15 south to California jammed again as 2023 begins

I-15 jammed at California-Nevada border for 5th day
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2022 - 2:08 pm
 
Updated January 2, 2023 - 12:35 pm
A Nevada Department of Transportation traffic camera shows backed up traffic on Interstate 15 h ...
A Nevada Department of Transportation traffic camera shows backed up traffic on Interstate 15 heading south near Primm. (Nevada Department of Transportation)
This picture taken from video shows traffic backed up on Interstate 15 southbound near Primm on ...
This picture taken from video shows traffic backed up on Interstate 15 southbound near Primm on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada)

Traffic headaches continued on Monday following New Year’s Day for those heading from Las Vegas toward Los Angeles.

Interstate 15 heading south out of Las Vegas was backed up as much as 19 miles from the California border, according the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Heavy traffic on Interstate 11 heading south to Arizona was also reported Monday. In addition, the RTC reported “heavy traffic” on Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon roads leading to Mount Charleston. It warned motorists that snow tires/chains are required and to plan for delays.

Traffic chaos

Much of the past week has seen miles-long backups on the highway. The holidays are known to cause traffic spikes, and delays, on the main route between Las Vegas and California.

On New Year’s Day, traffic was backed up for 7 miles near the California stateline on Sunday afternoon, according to RTC Southern Nevada.

On Monday, the day after Christmas, traffic was backed up 12 miles on the way out of Las Vegas. On Tuesday, the backup was seven miles. By Friday, it was 12 miles.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, southbound I-15 from Las Vegas to California saw a 16-mile backup.

As well, many travelers affected by the ongoing Southwest Airlines meltdown have been forced to rent cars to drive to their destination after their flights were canceled.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter. Paul Pearson contributed to this story.

RELATED

Buffalo Bill’s in Primm reopens

MOST READ
1
NFL announces schedule change for Raiders-Chiefs in Week 18
NFL announces schedule change for Raiders-Chiefs in Week 18
2
David Carr passionately defends brother on NFL Network
David Carr passionately defends brother on NFL Network
3
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: Different but the same
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss: Different but the same
4
$366K slots jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
$366K slots jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
5
Bills-Bengals bets get refunds at some sportsbooks, live at others
Bills-Bengals bets get refunds at some sportsbooks, live at others
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
I-15 state line project wasn’t ‘immediate relief’ promised to motorists
I-15 state line project wasn’t ‘immediate relief’ promised to motorists
Man, 70, dies after crash in central Las Vegas
Man, 70, dies after crash in central Las Vegas
Christmas weekend traffic packs I-15 at California-Nevada border
Christmas weekend traffic packs I-15 at California-Nevada border
Police investigate fatal crash near Seven Magic Mountains
Police investigate fatal crash near Seven Magic Mountains
RTC celebrates 30 years, looks ahead to Maryland Parkway project
RTC celebrates 30 years, looks ahead to Maryland Parkway project
14-car crash slows traffic at Beltway and I-15
14-car crash slows traffic at Beltway and I-15