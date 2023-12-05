Vegas-to-LA rail project lands $3B in federal funds

It is expected that President Joe Biden will make an official announcement about the grant award Friday in Las Vegas.

This undated illustration provided by Brightline West shows an illustration of the Brightline West High Speed Rail project train from Las Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. A bipartisan congressional group from Nevada and California asked the Biden administration on Monday, April 24, 2023, to fast-track federal funds for a private company to build a high-speed rail line between Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area. (Brightline West via AP)

This undated illustration provided by Brightline West shows an illustration of the Brightline West High Speed Rail project's train along Interstate 15 on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

This undated illustration provided by Brightline West shows an illustration of the Brightline West High Speed Rail project's Las Vegas station on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Brightline West has been awarded $3 billion in federal funds to go toward its planned $12 billion Las Vegas-to-Los Angeles high-speed rail system.

It is expected that President Joe Biden will make an official announcement about the grant award Friday in Las Vegas. Congress has been notified of the grant award, a source told the Las Vegas Review-Journal Tuesday morning. Congress is required to be notified 72 hours ahead of an official grant announcement and the White House has already confirmed Biden is scheduled to be in Las Vegas Friday, which fits into that timeline.

“We’re honored and humbled in the confidence President Biden, Secretary (Pete) Buttigieg, Senator Rosen and so many others have placed in Brightline’s vision to bring true high-speed rail to America,” Wes Edens, founder and chairman of Brightline, said in a statement. “This is a historic moment that will serve as a foundation for a new industry, and a remarkable project that will serve as the blueprint for how we can repeat this model throughout the country. We’re ready to get to work to bring our vision of American made, American built, world class, state-of-the-art high speed train travel to America.”

Sen. Jacky Rosen confirmed the grant award in a news release Tuesday morning, noting that she had been heavily advocating for the funding. Her efforts included sending a letter in August to the U.S. Department of Transportation pushing for the awarding of the grant funds.

“This historic high-speed rail project will be a game changer for Nevada’s tourism economy and transportation,” Rosen said in a statement. “It’ll bring more visitors to our state, reduce traffic on the I-15, create thousands of good paying jobs, and decrease carbon emissions, all while relying on local union labor.”

Brightline and the Nevada Department of Transportation applied for the funds from $3.75 billion available from the Federal-State Partnership Program. Those grant funds are part of the U.S. infrastructure bill.

The remaining cost on the project would be paid by tax-exempt private activity bond allocations from Nevada and California and private capital.

The significant grant award pushes the high-speed rail project closer to fruition than it’s been in the nearly 20 years since the idea was first developed.

The concept was originally presented in 2005 as a train system to run between Las Vegas and Victorville, California under the name DesertXpress. After a few name changes over the years, in 2018 Brightline West, through its parent company Fortress Investment Group, acquired the rights to the system and added a planned station in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

That opened a connection to California’s Metrolink rail system and access into and out of downtown Los Angeles.

The 218-mile trip between the planned Las Vegas station and downtown L.A. would take 2 hours and 40 minutes, according to Brightline.

Plans also call for stations in Hesperia and Apple Valley. California.

The environmental and permitting process for the entire rail line is completed and Brightline this year signed deals with Nevada and California building trade groups and rail unions to ensure the system is built and operated via union labor.

Brightline this week began adding fencing with advertisements along its proposed Las Vegas station, located on Las Vegas Boulevard between Warm Springs and Blue Diamond Roads. There, the company plans to build a 273,000-square-foot station on 33 of 110 acres it has under the company’s control. The station is scheduled to be two stories and feature a seven-story parking garage.

Albeit subtle, Brightline marking its first branding opportunities on the site has Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft excited at what’s to come.

“The new signage showcasing the high speed rail project is an exciting visual of what’s to come,” Naft said. “I cannot wait for the high paying union jobs and efficient transportation alternative, that we have been working towards for years to finally come to fruition. Each milestone in the process is notable and worthy of celebration.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.