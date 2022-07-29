Monsoon storms possible in Las Vegas area for several days

Monsoonal rain or storms will be a possibility through the weekend and beyond in the Las Vegas area, says the National Weather Service.

Lightning strikes across the skyline on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Monsoonal rain is a possibility in the Las Vegas area on Friday, July 29, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Storm clouds roll in over Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two cells drenched the valley on Thursday night, causing some serious flooding and tree damage. Several areas received an inch or more of precipitation.

It was the second evening in a row for monsoon rains to hit the valley.

Friday evening could be a repeat, according to the National Weather Service.

“We are stuck in the same monsoon pattern,” meteorologist Barry Pierce said after the Thursday storm cleared to the south. “Storms move south from Lincoln County and any time from 6 to 10 p.m. could be another show with lightning, rain and winds to 60 mph.”

The latest forecast calls for increasing clouds during the day Friday before a 20 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms after 3 p.m. The high will be near 100 and easterly winds will stay below 10 mph, unless storms develop.

The risk for precipitation rises to 30 percent Friday night into Saturday.

A Saturday morning low of 85 is expected with the afternoon high rising to near 100. Precipitation chances are pegged at 20 percent.

Similar conditions are forecast for Sunday and well into next week.

