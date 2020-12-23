What’s open for COVID testing this holiday weekend

People wait in line for COVID-19 testing offered at Cashman Center on Nov. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Public testing locations for COVID-19 will be limited over the long Christmas weekend in Clark County. All sites are closed on Christmas Day.

Here is what will be open, according to the Southern Nevada Health District website:

Thursday, Dec. 24

Cashman Center, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

850 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

This site accepts some walk-ins each day on a first-come, first-served basis as staffing allows, but priority is given to those with appointments. The public is strongly encouraged to make appointments at UMCSN.com. Those with no online access or limited access may call University Medical Center at (702) 383-2619 to schedule appointments. UMC also is asking community members to help prioritize testing appointments for those with symptoms or those who have been exposed to confirmed positive patients. Children can be tested with parental approval.

Friday, Dec. 25

All public sites are closed.

Saturday, Dec. 26

Texas Station Hotel & Casino, starting at 8 a.m.

2101 Texas Star Lane, Las Vegas

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available Thursday through Monday. Tests are offered on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 8 a.m. The site is open as late as 4 p.m. if tests are available, but may close earlier if the daily allotment is depleted. The testing area is on the first floor of the resort’s parking garage on the south side of the property. Testing is open to anyone, with or without symptoms, including children. Those arriving will be asked to wear face coverings in their vehicles throughout the process until they are advised to remove them. People should bring photo identification and provide phone numbers to be notified of their results by the Southern Nevada Health District. People can access their results on the online results portal at www.snhd.info/lab-results. This site is closed Tuesday and Wednesdays.

Sunday, Dec. 27

UNLV’s Stan Fulton Building, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

801 E. Flamingo Road., Las Vegas

The public is strongly encouraged to make appointments on UMCSN.com. This site accepts some walk-ins each day on a first-come, first-served basis as staffing allows, but priority is given to those with appointments.

Texas Station Hotel & Casino, starting at 8 a.m.

2101 Texas Star Lane, Las Vegas

Tests are offered on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 8 a.m.

Since May, Clark County and partnering organizations have conducted more than 473,000 tests as part of its community testing efforts, according to a release. Testing is offered for free to anyone, with or without symptoms, including children and families. The public can visit the testing site calendar on the health district’s website at www.SNHD.info/covid for a listing of public testing sites and upcoming strike team event dates and locations.

The state of Nevada also has a COVID-19 test finding locator tool on its website at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/ that lists private labs, pharmacies and other testing resources for fees.

