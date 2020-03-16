Clark County man is Nevada’s first coronavirus death

The Southern Nevada Health District on Monday reported Clark County’s first death from COVID-19, as well as 19 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 35.

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Southern Nevada Health District at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The death occurred in a male Clark County resident who was in his 60s. He had been hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions, according to the district.

The new cases bring the state total to 45.

“This loss of life is a tragedy, and we want to express our condolences to the family,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, Acting Chief Health Officer of the Southern Nevada Health District. “We must continue to emphasize how important it is to protect those who are most vulnerable to the impacts of the virus and urge our community to support the public health measures and recommendations that are in place,” he said.

