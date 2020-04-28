Thunderbirds, Blue Angels unite to soar over East Coast cities

Jets from the Air Force’s Thunderbirds and Navy’s Blue Angels flew over New York City on Tuesday in a tribute to the medical personnel, first responders and other essential workers involved in fighting the pandemic.

People watch as a formation of the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flight teams pass in front of the New York City skyline as seen from in Weehawken, N.J., Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The flyover was in salute to first responders in the fight against the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The planes from the two demonstration squadrons flew in formation over New York and Newark beginning at noon. The formation was set to fly over Trenton, New Jersey, and Philadelphia.

“We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to salute those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 response, we are in awe of your strength and resilience,” said Navy Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader. “Thank you to all of those in essential industries keeping our nation moving forward. We will get through this. We are all in this together.”

The flyover may have been prompted by the Thunderbirds fly over all Las Vegas Valley hospitals two weeks ago to honor medical personnel.