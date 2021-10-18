All 4 key COVID-19 metrics for Clark County continue to retreat

All four key COVID-19 metrics for Clark County fell over the weekend, with 891 new cases and 20 deaths recorded since Friday’s report, according to state and local data.

Keenan Laffoon of Las Vegas receives the COVID-19 vaccine during a pop-up vaccination clinic at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

All four key COVID-19 metrics for Clark County fell over the weekend, with 891 new cases and 20 deaths recorded during the three preceding days, according to state and local data posted Monday.

Updated data from the Southern Nevada Health District pushed totals for the county to 327,429 cases and 5,855 deaths in the county.

New COVID-19 cases were below the 14-day moving average of 322 per day when averaged over three days. The average itself was down by two cases per day from Friday’s report.

Deaths from the disease caused by the new coronavirus were just below the 14-day average of seven per day, while the longer-term measure was down by one from Friday.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

The county’s test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of those tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, declined by 0.2 percentage points from Friday’s report to 6.7 percent, according to state data..

The 506 hospitalizations of patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 was also down substantially from Friday’s total of 543, the state reported.

All four measures have been declining fairly steadily since mid- to late-August, though the drop in the county’s test positivity rate has stalled since the beginning of October.

The Department of Health and Human Services, meanwhile, reported 1,334 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths across the state over the previous three days.

New cases were below the 14-day moving average of 514 per day when spread over three days, while the average itself climbed by four from Friday.

Statewide fatalities attributed to the disease were barely below the two-week average of 10 per day when averaged over three days.

Remembering Nevadans lost to COVID-19

The state’s test positivity rate matched the county by also shedding 0.2 percentage points to 7.7 percent.

Hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients stood at 698 as of Monday, down by 51 from Friday.

Administration of doses of COVID-19 vaccines has been slowing as the state’s metrics tracking the disease have improved. As of Monday’s report, the 14-day moving average for doses per day stood at 5,506 doses per day, down from 5,748 on Friday.

The percentage of eligible Nevadans 12 and older who are fully vaccinated stood at 55.29 percent as of Monday, slightly higher than the Clark County rate of 54.53 percent.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.