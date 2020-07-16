Clark County, Nevada see record number of new COVID-19 cases

Clark County announced 1,315 new cases and the state added 1,447 cases, the largest one day gains reported by both agencies.

UNLV medicine medical professionals conduct a curbside test on a patient experiencing coronavirus symptoms, outside of UNLV School of Medicine on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Both Clark County and the state of Nevada set new records for reported COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period on Thursday with the former announcing 1,315 new cases and the state adding 1,447 cases.

The Southern Nevada Health District announced the new total on its coronavirus website as well as five additional deaths. The new figures brought the case total for the county to 26,926 and raised the death toll to 507.

New cases were far above the daily average of just over 783 for the preceding week, while deaths were slightly below the daily average of just under six for the period.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported its new figures on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, pushed Nevada’s case total to 31,915 and raised the death toll to 626.

New cases were well above the daily average of 881 over the preceding week while deaths were slightly below the daily average of just over nine for the period.

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus’ impact on Nevada through data

The state infection or positivity rate, which public health experts say is a better barometer of the trend of the outbreak in Nevada, registered its eighth straight daily increase to reach 8.64 percent.

The rate, the number of confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested, declined for more than two months before hitting a low of 5.20 percent on June 17. It has risen every day but one since then.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A previous version of this article had an incorrect date for the low point in the state infection rate.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.