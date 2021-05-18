Clark County sets date for full reopening

Officials said the county will reopen to full capacity beginning June 1 and return to pre-pandemic guidelines, removing restrictions on occupancy, large gatherings and more.

Clark County commissioners during a commission meeting in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County commissioners Justin Jones, left, and Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick talk before a commission meeting in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County will reopen to full capacity beginning June 1 and return to pre-pandemic guidelines, removing restrictions on occupancy, large gatherings and more, the commission revealed Tuesday.

The county commission will also follow federal guidance on face masks, which drops the mask mandate for fully vaccinated people in most situations.

“I think we do still have to stay on top of this because nobody wants to go backwards,” Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said.

As such, the county will continue to review public health metrics to see if mitigation efforts are necessary in the future, she said.

The state removed its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people on Thursday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance that those inoculated against the virus may stop wearing face coverings outdoors in crowds and in most indoor locations unless otherwise prohibited.

The federal recommendations still call for masks in crowded indoor settings including in hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. And Nevada businesses are still permitted to continue mask requirements for customers.

Since May 1, regional officials have had local control of combatting the pandemic. The multi-agency countywide plan had put the county on track for a full reopening by June 1 if 60 percent of eligible people had received at least one dose of a vaccine.

But the demand for the vaccine has waned in recent weeks, raising doubts over whether the county would meet that threshold. Just about 50 percent of eligible residents 16 years and older had gotten at least one shot as of last week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

