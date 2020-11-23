Clark County to close most facilities to public during ‘statewide pause’

Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Clark County will close most of its buildings to the public beginning Tuesday, and meetings held in its government center will either be changed to virtual formats or canceled, officials said.

The decision to close county facilities, with some exceptions such as McCarran International Airport and University Medical Center, comes as a response to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s three-week “statewide pause” announced Sunday.

“With the announcement of increase(d) restrictions focused on businesses and public and private gatherings, it is imperative that we continue doing whatever is necessary to mitigate the spread of the virus in our workplace for both employees and the public,” county Manager Yolanda King said in a statement.

Beyond keeping open the airport and the hospital, the county said that the Marriage License Bureau, outdoor park spaces, playgrounds and limited types of case proceedings in county courts will also remain untouched.

But county parks and recreation centers will operate at 25 percent capacity, and all tournaments at county facilities have been canceled until further notice. Group reservations at parks will not be accepted.

County Commission meetings will now occur virtually.

Despite closures, the county said that employees will remain available to communicate with residents by phone or email.

Sisolak on Sunday instituted stricter orders across the state amid a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, intensifying rules on mask usage and rolling back crowd size restrictions.

Henderson officials responded by saying Monday that they will limit occupancy in all city buildings to 25 percent of what is allowed by fire code.

“We are requiring that every employee that can telecommute do so but there are some employees that cannot work remotely and this change will allow them to continue to work and provide services to the community,” city spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said in a statement.

In Las Vegas, city spokesman Jace Radke said the city would continue “to follow and enforce the pandemic safety guidelines and restrictions put forth by the governor’s office and the Southern Nevada Health District.” He did not make note of any forthcoming shifts to government business, unlike the county and Henderson.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter. Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.