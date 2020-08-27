102°F
554 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths reported in Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2020 - 11:07 am
 

Nevada recorded 554 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 additional deaths over the preceding day, according to data posted by the state on Thursday.

The Department of Health and Human Services posted the new figures on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, bringing the case total for the state to 67,220 and boosting the death toll to 1,271.

New cases rebounded by more than 300 from the 253 cases reported Wednesday — the lowest daily increase in more than two months — and were slightly above the daily average of nearly 520 over the preceding week.

Fatalities also were slightly above the daily average of nearly 17 for the period.

The agency said the number of hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients declined by 34 over the preceding day, dipping to 727. That is the lowest number of hospitalized since July 2, when the state reported 704 people were occupying hospital beds because of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus’ impact on Nevada through data

The state infection or positivity rate, considered a better bellwether of the trend of the outbreak than daily new cases and deaths figures, edged slightly higher, to 11.51 percent.

The rate — confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested — has climbed steadily since bottoming out at 5.20 percent on June 17 and is now nearing its high of 12.20 reported on April 25.

The Southern Nevada Health District was expected to update figures for Clark County shortly. As of late Wednesday, the district had reported 57,283 cases of COVID-19 and 1,078 deaths in the county.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Clark County

In another development Thursday, UNLV reported two students had informed the university of positive COVID-19 tests since classes resumed on Monday. Both students were on campus as recently as Tuesday, it said.

Most people who contract COVID-19 suffer mild to moderate symptoms and some experience no symptoms at all. The elderly and people with underlying health issues are most at risk of serious complications from the disease.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

