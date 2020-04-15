Complaint led state to halt Las Vegas clinic’s COVID-19, antibody tests

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Wednesday that it had issued a cease-and-desist order to Sahara West Urgent Care and Wellness in Las Vegas.

Sahara West Urgent Care & Wellness clinic is seen in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 12, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Wednesday that it had issued a cease-and-desist order to a Las Vegas clinic conducting rapid blood tests for COVID-19.

As reported Tuesday by the Review-Journal, the state halted operations at Sahara West Urgent Care and Wellness, which last week had begun using a rapid blood test to test both for COVID-19 as well as for the antibodies developed after a person has been ill with the new coronavirus.

“The Division of Public and Behavioral Health (DPBH) investigated and substantiated a complaint of the operation of an unlicensed laboratory,” according to a news release from the state. “The laboratory was found to be collecting patient specimens and performing laboratory tests during an unannounced, onsite complaint investigation by the Division on Tuesday afternoon.

Blood tests are “not to be used for diagnostic purposes and any serological test at Sahara West Urgent Care & Wellness would not have a definitive result for the purposes of diagnosing COVID-19,” according to the statement. “Patients are urged to contact their health care provider to determine if further testing is required.”

A Sahara West spokesman said the clinic had unsuccessfully attempted to get guidance from the state regarding its operations. The clinic said it would be working with the state to meet any requirements.

A second clinic, Cura Telehealth, that launched a drive-through testing service in the parking lot of a medical facility in the northwest valley Tuesday morning also was forced to close by midafternoon after a licensed nurse practitioner overseeing the testing quit.

Dr. Clinton Baird, CEO of the company, said that after consulting with the state, the testing was halted because it couldn’t lawfully continue with only physician assistants present.

