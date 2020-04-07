UNLV gets 250 more COVID-19 test kits, extends curbside checks

The UNLV School of Medicine received 250 more COVID-19 test kits on Monday night, a spokesman said in a statement.

UNLV Medicine medical professionals conduct a curbside test on a patient experiencing coronavirus symptoms, March 25, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

The UNLV School of Medicine received 250 more COVID-19 test kits on Monday night, a spokesman said.

Paul Joncich said in a statement that the kits will allow the school to continue curbside testing through April 9. The school had announced on Saturday that it expected to run out of kits by Tuesday.

Joncich said the school is still seeking additional tests but is using the new ones to test people who are on their waiting list and have already been approved for testing.

Testing is by appointment only. Those interested in being tested can call 702-583-4408 between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays to set up an appointment.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.