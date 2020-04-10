62°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

Coronavirus emergency allows for rare union contract suspensions

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2020 - 1:52 pm
 
Updated April 10, 2020 - 2:03 pm

Public union contracts covering more than 18,000 hospital workers, police officers and other government employees have fallen victim to Nevada’s coronavirus outbreak.

Across the Las Vegas Valley, local governments since mid-March have suspended more than 25 such contracts. The move stems from a rarely invoked portion of Nevada law that allows local government officials to suspend the contracts during an emergency.

Other states have similar laws, but none have taken such extreme action.

“Obviously this is an unprecedented situation with a pandemic, but you just don’t see this happening nationally in any other state,” UNLV labor law professor Ruben Garcia said.

It’s virtually guaranteed that private sector unions will not face similar action, Garcia said. That’s because those unions are covered by federal law, which does not allow for contracts to be suspended.

Not the first time

The contract suspensions affect all unionized employees of Clark County, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, University Medical Center and the Metropolitan Police Department. Government officials say the move was necessary to rapidly change employees’ schedules during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 2,600 people in Nevada and killed more than 80 as of Friday.

Prior to the pandemic, North Las Vegas in 2012 was the last local government to take such action. Facing a budget deficit estimated at nearly $31 million, the city declared a financial emergency at the time, which it used to invoke the rarely used law allowing suspensions.

The city’s unions sued, arguing that the law did not cover financial emergencies. A Clark County District Court judge reversed the suspensions in January 2014.

Whether the law would cover a pandemic is unclear. It lists examples of emergencies “such as a riot, military action, natural disaster or civil disorder” but doesn’t limit what an emergency is.

“We’ve never seen anything quite like this before,” Garcia said. “We’ve seen floods and other natural disasters, but never a pandemic or biological disaster.”

But for now, officials for some of the region’s largest public unions aren’t rushing to get the suspensions reversed, so long as employees’ schedules remain the only things changed.

The Nevada chapter of Service Employees International Union this week stopped threatening to sue Clark County after county lawmakers promised employee protections and ensured that most contract provisions would remain untouched.

Las Vegas Police Protective Association official Lt. Will Huddler said the union believes Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo was “well within his right” to temporarily suspend the union’s contract. And Teamsters Local 14 official Fred Horvath said he believes the coronavirus outbreak likely falls within the state’s definition of an emergency.

“If there was ever a time, this was probably it,” he said. “We are in absolutely uncharted territory in this country. I don’t think anybody had a plan for something of this magnitude.”

Lasting impact

Horvath said he expects the contract suspensions to end as soon as the coronavirus outbreak subsides. However, he said the pandemic could have a lasting impact on organized labor in the state.

That’s because the Nevada legislature in 2015 passed a law allowing local governments to reopen their union contracts if their general fund revenue fell 5 percent or more from the preceding year, and the coronavirus outbreak has already battered Nevada’s tourism-driven economy.

Gov. Steve Sisolak this month told state agencies to plan to cut their fiscal year 2021 budgets between 6 and 14 percent. Clark County Manager Yolanda King has forecast $1.1 billion in lost revenue over the next 12 to 18 months.

“I think we’re going to get there fast,” Horvath said. “This situation has the potential to make the financial crisis look like a picnic.”

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @DavidsonLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada’s COVID-19 death toll hits 85 as state caseload climbs to 2,456
Nevada’s COVID-19 death toll hits 85 as state caseload climbs to 2,456
2
4 more COVID-19 deaths in Clark County as state toll inches up to 86
4 more COVID-19 deaths in Clark County as state toll inches up to 86
3
Seaman, Las Vegas faith leaders criticize limit on church gatherings
Seaman, Las Vegas faith leaders criticize limit on church gatherings
4
Grocery workers sought protection from COVID-19. New guidelines will help.
Grocery workers sought protection from COVID-19. New guidelines will help.
5
Sisolak closes sports facilities, worship services to fight coronavirus
Sisolak closes sports facilities, worship services to fight coronavirus
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judicial Department 5 Debate - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal hosts a debate between the 3 candidates running for Department 5 in Clark County District Court. Participating are Veronica M. Barisich, Terry A. Coffing and Blair Cowan Parker.
Trump cancels Las Vegas trip because of ‘coronavirus outbreak’ - VIDEO
President Donald Trump canceled planned travel to Las Vegas ‘out of an abundance of caution’ amid virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus package - VIDEO
President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreaK, Friday, March 6, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Rosen supports Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Jacky Rosen shows her support for Nevada Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench. (Sen. Jacky Rosen)
Sen. Cortez Masto shows support for Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto shows her support for senior state District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench in Nevada. (Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto)
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews resigns following series of controversies - VIDEO
The "Hardball" host announced his departure Monday night, March 2, 2020, effective immediately. The anchor recently came under fire for comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucasus to the Nazi conquest of France in 1940. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Candidates file for office in Clark County - VIDEO
Amy Klobuchar drops out of 2020 presidential race - VIDEO
On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and just one day after Pete Buttigieg also announced his decision to depart from the race. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Activist shouts warnings at Nevada Democratic chairman's home - VIDEO
A Southern California activist and supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders spent nearly an hour shouting warnings and condemnations of the Democratic Party through a megaphone at the home of Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II on the eve of last week’s presidential caucuses, prompting him to call the police. (Maria Estrada)
The Nevada caucus in photos
Best shots from the Review-Journal photo staff's coverage of the Nevada Caucus, Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Bernie Sanders announces his Nevada caucus win to supporters in Texas
At a rally in San Antonio, Texas, Bernie Sanders announces winning the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Joe Biden addresses supporters in Las Vegas
Joe Biden energizes a crowd of supporters at the IBEW Hall in Las Vegas after the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Tweet highlights from the 2020 Nevada Democratic caucus
Confusion, flaring tempers and misinformed volunteers highlighted Review-Journal tweets during the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Voters comment on Nevada Democratic caucus - VIDEO
Nevada caucusgoers comment on the process from locations across the Las Vegas Valley, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doolittle Community Center hosts caucuses - VIDEO
The Doolittle Community Center hosted six precincts in one room for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, and voters engaged in debate and discussion about who to lead each precinct, Feb. 22, 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis High School has wait for caucus check-in - VIDEO
James Strange has been waiting in line to caucus for the first time for 45 minutes and some said they have been waiting for an hour at Desert Oasis High School for the Nevada Democratic caucuses. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Conservative guru encourages Republicans to vote in Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Republican activist Chuck Muth encourages his fellow GOP members to change party affiliation for a day to elect Bernie Sanders. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee at Desert Oasis High School - VIDEO
Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., stopped by the Nevada Democratic caucus at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day in Summerlin - VIDEO
Out-of-state caucus observer Ken Valz speaks about the Nevada Democratic caucuses at Palo Verde High School, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doors open for Nevada Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Caucusgoers are lining up Saturday morning to take part in the Nevada Democratic caucuses across the state (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day at East Last Vegas Community Center - VIDEO
Registration begins at the East Las Vegas Community Center for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
It’s caucus day in Nevada - VIDEO
Democrats will gather at over 250 locations across the state to declare their presidential preferences in the Nevada caucuses, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic caucus-goers lined up to register at Liberty High - VIDEO
Democratic caucus-goers lined up to register at Liberty High in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren holds rally with Julian Castro
Elizabeth Warren held her Get Out the Caucus Block Party with Secretary Julián Castro at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater.
Trump caps western swing with campaign rally in Las Vegas
President Trump speaks to an enthusiastic crowd of thousands gathered at the Las Vegas Convention Center during a tour across the western United States.
Anti-Trump Protestors at LVCC Rally - Video
President Trump speaks at a Keep America Great rally as a small group of protesters gather outside the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Thousands gather for Trump rally
Thousands showed up for President Donald Trump’s rally Friday morning, forming a line that stretched nearly a quarter mile around the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Trump supporters camp outside the Las Vegas Convention Center
Trump supporters camp outside the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, where President Trump will held a rally on Friday in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk pay for child care workers - Video
Elizabeth Warren and Tom Steyer talk to care in action about the importance of Medicare for All, paid leave and child care. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus and Early Voting - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus discussion with Steve Sebelius about the Nevada Caucus and early voting.
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus Discussion with Steve Sebelius. Join us as we discuss the Nevada Caucus process.
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
THE LATEST
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady P ...
Nevada lawmakers urge feds to remember clinics
By / RJ

Nevada officials are concerned money in the $2.2 trillion relief bill could leave out Las Vegas employer- and union-sponsored clinics, where 150,000 Las Vegans get their health care.

Read More