Nevada lawmaker introduces bill to expand unemployment benefits

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., has introduced legislation aimed at providing additional funding for states should unemployment rise due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., has introduced legislation aimed at providing additional funding for Nevada and other states should unemployment rise because of the COVID-19 outbreak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., has introduced legislation aimed at providing additional funding for Nevada and other states should unemployment rise because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement released Thursday morning, Horsford said his bill, H.R. 6199, would immediately provide Nevada with $5 million to help offset a probable increase in unemployment applications, with another $5 million available should the state suffer significant job losses.

It also would fully fund the cost of extended unemployment benefits, half of which are normally paid for by the claimant’s state.

The legislation is part of a larger spending package unveiled by House Democrats on Wednesday. It calls for additional support against the COVID-19 pandemic through increased paid leave options, free testing for the virus and expanded food assistance for vulnerable children and families.

This larger package is expected to be taken up by the House on Thursday.

The initial grants in Horsford’s bill would be available to all states and would specifically fund the administrative costs for processing unemployment insurance and notifying laid off or furloughed workers of the available benefits.

Additional grants are available to states that are willing to temporarily waive some of the usual requirements for unemployment benefits, such as the claimant actively looking for work. This money also may be used to offset the benefit costs incurred by employers whose businesses are directly impacted by COVID-19.

Finally, the legislation would waive the requirement that states pay half the cost of extended unemployment benefits. In all, the legislation would allocate $1 billion for state relief: $500 million for the initial funding, with another $500 million available by application for states hit hardest by the pathogen.

Although only a handful of cases have been reported in Southern Nevada, the Las Vegas area already has begun to feel an economic sting to due heightened fears of the novel coronavirus.

MGM Resorts International opted to close hotel buffets, and many national and international conventions, conferences, sporting events and other gatherings set for the spring and summer have been canceled. Many of the workers who staff such events are either not working regularly or out of a job entirely.

Conventions represent some $6.6 billion in direct economic to the area, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Local public transportation, airline, hotel and restaurant industries have also been impacted. Nevada colleges may soon

Contact Rory Appleton at RAppleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.