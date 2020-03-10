MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears

Amid fears of coronavirus, the company says closures at casinos will start Sunday and be evaluated weekly.

The Buffet at Bellagio. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More the Buffet at Luxor

Mandalay Bay's Bayside Buffet

MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday.

The decision, which comes amid growing coronavirus fears, affects buffets at Aria, Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Luxor and Excalibur.

A statement announcing the closures said the the changes “will be evaluated on a weekly basis.”

