Sisolak expected to suspend mask mandate at Thursday’s COVID-19 update

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference held with the Asian Community Development Council at Shanghai Plaza on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak is widely expected to announce the suspension of Nevada’s mask mandate at a virtual news conference he’s scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, following the lead of governors in several other states as COVID-19 case numbers continue to fall.

Governors in Delaware and Oregon have announced they will relax their state’s mask mandate by the end of March, according to the New York Times, following news that New Jersey was suspending the mandate in its public schools. California will lift its indoor mask mandate next week. And Connecticut is looking to end its mandate by Feb. 28, including for public schools, the Times reported. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is gathering data about whether to lift the Empire State’s mask rules.

The Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday that most of the San Francisco Bay area would be lifting its mask rules, some of the strictest in the state, next week.

Sisolak’s Republican opponents have called on him to end the mask mandate, which began last summer and is based on COVID transmission numbers under guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Too little, too late. The damage is done,” said North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, in a statement released after Sisolak announced the Thursday news conference. “President Biden and his buddy Steve Sisolak put our families and businesses through torture and torment with hyper-political COVID closures and lockdowns. Them spiking the football on ending mandates is like burning someone’s house down, then taking credit for calling the fire department once you’re left with a pile of ashes. They didn’t follow the science.”

Added Lee: “Making matters worse, Steve Sisolak followed President Biden’s advice on mandates. Should we trust anyone that takes Joe Biden’s advice on anything? Nevada families and our economy paid the price for Governor Sisolak’s terrible judgment.”

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo also renewed calls to lift the mask mandate in his own statement, also sent after the governor announced his news conference.

“Unlike Steve Sisolak, I trust Nevadans to be responsible and to make the best health decisions for themselves,” Lombardo said. “Even Gavin Newsom ended California’s mask mandate before Sisolak ended ours here in Nevada. When I’m in Carson City, I’ll never let Nevada trail behind California again. As governor, I’ll ensure that Nevada is a consistent leader in implementing good policy for the betterment of our children, families, businesses, and safety, instead of just following the policies of other states. It’s time to finally end Sisolak’s overreaching mask mandate and to let Nevadans do what’s best for Nevadans.”

