Sisolak pushes vaccines, reveals new efforts to combat COVID-19 in Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak at a Thursday afternoon news conference continued to encourage Nevadans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and announced steps the state is taking to avoid shutdowns and mandates.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during an event at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.(Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The governor called Nevada’s mask mandate a “bridge” to help slow the spread of COVID-19 as more Nevadans are vaccinated, noting that “in Nevada, almost every COVID-19 death we have seen since January of 2021 has been in the case of an individual who is not fully vaccinated.”

In other efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, Sisolak also is asking state medical advisors for the following:

— To look at vaccination requirements for all students attending in-person classes at public colleges and universities under the Nevada System of Higher Education.

— Vaccination recommendations regarding those who work with vulnerable populations, like those in institutional settings, those working with the homeless community, and those working in the healthcare system.

— To look at how to make large gatherings safer.

Sisolak asked all Nevadans attending a large gathering to take it seriously and keep their masks on.

“I am not here today to announce capacity limits or closures or anything like that,” Sisolak said. “In fact, everything we are currently doing is aimed at preventing such a scenario.”

On Thursday, Nevada reported 1,135 new coronavirus cases and 26 deaths, pushing state totals to 362,275 cases and 5,979 deaths attributed to the virus.

