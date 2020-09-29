93°F
Nevada

Sisolak says gatherings can rise to 250, appeals to businesses

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2020 - 12:20 pm
 
Updated September 29, 2020 - 4:08 pm

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Tuesday that gatherings can increase to 250.

“Nevada’s confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations have been on an overall downward trajectory since August 4, a total of 55 days,” Sisolak said. “The impact of the mitigation measures, such as face coverings and proper social distancing, are working. you are making a difference.”

Sisolak’s office said last week that he would adjust the state’s current capacity limits for gatherings and lift some restrictions on youth sports and other updates this week, although the advisory sent for Tuesday’s news conference does not mention youth sports.

Sisolak’s office said this will be the first in a series of announcements to make changes to the state’s current restrictions, so those changes to youth sports restrictions could come in a subsequent announcement.

Since May 29, public gatherings have been capped at no more than 50 people. Stores, restaurants and most other businesses have been limited to 50 percent capacity or 50 people, whichever number is lower.

Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick this month pushed for local governments to collaborate on an enforcement plan as part of a push to loosen restrictions on churches, youth sports and conventions.

The state started to peel back several COVID-19 restrictions, including letting bars and taverns reopen, as the public health data started to trend in an encouraging direction after peaking in mid-July.

Clark County recently was dropped from the list of areas at elevated risk of trasmission due to the increase in testing and decrease in positivity rates. The state’s rate of hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients has also been trending downward.

The news conference will be held inside the Sawyer Building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

