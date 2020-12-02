51°F
Nevada

Sisolak spells out vaccine plans, urges state to stay vigilant

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2020 - 10:18 am
 
Updated December 2, 2020 - 5:01 pm
Gov. Steve Sisolak. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says he hopes a COVID-19 vaccine could be available in a limited supply in a week but asks people to continue to stay vigilant.

“Federal officials have widely reported that we won’t see large scale vaccination throughout America until the spring,” he said. “So we need a bridge to get there. Here in Nevada, that bridge between today and the day we have large scale vaccination must be built by all of us.”

The governor also cautions that cases are increasing across the state.

“We have a lot of work to do, and it will take all of us to recommit ourselves to turning things around before a vaccine is widely available,” he said.

“As I mentioned last week, if we do not begin to see a change in our trajectory, and if this crisis continues to get worse, we will be left in the unfortunate position of having to take stronger actions – something I have been desperately trying to avoid,” he said.

The governor is joined by Candice McDaniel, health bureau chief of the Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness, Division of Public and Behavioral Health, and Shannon Bennett, immunization program manager, Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

