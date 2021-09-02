85°F
Aces

Aces center tests positive for COVID

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2021 - 8:26 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) slices to the rim past Washington Mystics center Tina Cha ...
Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) slices to the rim past Washington Mystics center Tina Charles (31) in the fourth quarter during a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Aces center Liz Cambage has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Wednesday.

Cambage, who is fully vaccinated, is experiencing mild symptoms and isolating until she clears the WNBA’s health and safety protocols, according to the Aces.

Cambage is averaging 14.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. She earned All-Star honors for the fourth time in her career.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

