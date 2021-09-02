Aces center tests positive for COVID
Aces center Liz Cambage has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Wednesday.
Cambage, who is fully vaccinated, is experiencing mild symptoms and isolating until she clears the WNBA’s health and safety protocols, according to the Aces.
Cambage is averaging 14.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. She earned All-Star honors for the fourth time in her career.
