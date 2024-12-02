Aces to open 2025 WNBA season against defending champions

The WNBA released its 2025 schedule Monday, and the Aces will open with a semifinals rematch against the Liberty on May 17 in New York.

Aces head coach Becky Hammon coaches from the sidelines during a WNBA basketball game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces will start next season with a reminder of how the last campaign ended.

It’s likely to be a tough first game, indicative of the changing of the guard in the growing league.

The matchup will be followed by another road game against the Connecticut Sun before the Aces’ home opener against the Washington Mystics on May 23 at Michelob Ultra Arena.

This comes after the Aces entered last season as the back-to-back WNBA champions and favored to win the title again. They opened the season with a win over the Mercury preceded by a ring ceremony, the first of a four-game homestand to begin the year.

But their three-peat bid was cut short by the Liberty, who avenged their 2023 finals loss to the Aces. They then defeated the Minnesota Lynx to win their first title.

Now, it’s a whole new world in the WNBA. The league will expand to 13 teams next season with the addition of the Golden State Valkyries, coached by former Aces assistant Natalie Nakase.

Four additional games will be played, increasing the season to 44 from 40. The playoffs will still see an eight-team field in a three-round format.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will be hosted by Indiana on July 19.

The Aces’ final three home games (Minnesota on Sept. 4 and Chicago on Sept. 7 and 9) will be played at T-Mobile Arena.

The WNBA’s national and local broadcast and streaming schedules will be released at a later date.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

