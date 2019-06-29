15 memories in 15 years of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas turns 15, and the event has grown in stature locally and nationally. Here are 15 events that helped shape the Summer League.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart (5) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers forward Vladimir Brodziansky (19) in overtime during the NBA Summer League semifinals on Monday, July 16, 2018, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

LeBron James, center, poses with Dejounte Murray, left, and Ben Simmons at halftime as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Philadelphia 76ers in a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

LeBron James at halftime as the Los Angeles Lakers play the Philadelphia 76ers in a basketball game at the NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The court for the 2018 NBA Summer League basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 5, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The NBA Summer League, which begins Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion, is turning 15.

Over that time, the Summer League has gone from a mere blip on the local sports calendar to becoming the NBA’s prime July destination.

Going back in time, from most recent, here’s a look at 15 memorable Summer League events:

July 16, 2018 — The Lakers defeat the Cavaliers 112-109 in double overtime before a raucous pro-Los Angeles crowd at the Thomas & Mack. Josh Hart scores 37 points for the Lakers, outdueling the 27 by Cleveland’s Collin Sexton. “I played in Final Fours (with Villanova),” Hart said. “I played in the national championship, and it had a national championship-esque feel to it.”

Jan. 30, 2018 — The Summer League announces that all 30 teams will play for the first time. It was a decision that had been expected since the Summer League in Orlando, Florida, folded the previous November.

July 12, 2017 — LeBron James, then with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sits courtside at the Thomas & Mack to watch Lonzo Ball and the Lakers. James chooses Las Vegas over attending the ESPYs in Los Angeles. A year later, James shows up courtside wearing his new team’s purple and gold Lakers shorts.

July 8, 2017 — The opening day sellout crowd at the Thomas & Mack and Cox Pavilion sees Jayson Tatum (27 points, 11 rebounds) and the Boston Celtics beat Lonzo Ball (11 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists) and the Lakers 86-81 at the Mack. “It felt like I was in college and we were playing North Carolina,” said Tatum, who went to Duke. “I don’t think it’s necessarily about a (rivalry) between me and Lonzo. The Celtics and Lakers, that’s always going to be a rivalry.”

July 8, 2017 — No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz of the Philadelphia 76ers goes down with what appears to be a serious injury, but later is diagnosed as a sprained left ankle. The setback is an indication of the difficulties that Fultz would continue to encounter.

July 20, 2015 — Becky Hammon, the first female Summer League coach, guides the San Antonio Spurs to a 93-90 victory over the Phoenix Suns to win the championship. “If you told me back in 1999 when I played in the (Western Athletic) Conference tournament my senior year (at Colorado State) at the Thomas & Mack then fast-forward 16, 17 years that I’d be coaching the San Antonio Spurs in the Summer League, I would’ve told you you’re full of it,” Hammon said.

July 11, 2014 — Top pick Andrew Wiggins of the Cavaliers scores 18 points in Cleveland’s 70-68 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, who are led by No. 2 pick Jabari Parker, who scores 17. Making his Summer League debut in the jammed Cox Pavilion is the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo. The future NBA Most Valuable Player totals 17 points and six rebounds.

March 21, 2014 — The Utah Jazz decide to participate in the Las Vegas Summer League. Utah had staged its own Summer League, but the popularity of the one in Las Vegas helps lead to its temporary demise. The Jazz played in the Orlando Summer League, saying they would never participate in Southern Nevada before a change of heart. “Having our training camp in Orlando was difficult for us, and we felt it was time to move forward,” Jazz executive Dennis Lindsey said.

July 22, 2013 — The Golden State Warriors, in a harbinger of the dynasty to come, win the first Summer League tournament, defeating the Suns 91-77.

July 16, 2010 — Fans pack Cox Pavilion to see Washington Wizards rookie John Wall, but it’s another first-year player who steals the show late. Jeremy Lin of the Dallas Mavericks comes off the bench to score nine points in the fourth quarter in the 88-82 loss. He splits a double team with 2:11 left and executes a crazy spin move, but gets an offensive foul and that upsets the already vocal fans. It’s the first peek at what would become “Linsanity.”

July 16, 2009 — Anthony Morrow sets a Summer League record with 47 points to lead the Warriors to a 104-84 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. He makes 18 of 26 shots, including 7 of 9 from 3-point range. “I wanted to be aggressive today, and I just caught fire,” Morrow said. “I wanted to get the win. And I’m glad to get the record, don’t get me wrong.”

July 10, 2009 — Stephen Curry makes his Summer League debut for the Warriors, going 4 of 14 and scoring 16 points in a 73-69 loss to the Houston Rockets. “I think when you haven’t played in a real game in a while and you’re learning a new system, that’s going to happen,” Curry said of his inconsistency. “The thing is reading my teammates and learning to move without the ball. It’ll get better.” It certainly did.

July 20, 2008 — The Summer League retires Nate Robinson’s No. 4 jersey, placing it high on a Cox Pavilion wall. He was named the Summer League MVP the year before after averaging 19.6 points and 6.0 assists for the New York Knicks.

Never forget that time Nate Robinson had his jersey retired at NBA Summer League #TBT pic.twitter.com/pSdPO618jI — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) July 5, 2018

2007 — The NBA gets directly involved with the Las Vegas Summer League operation, and then-commissioner David Stern’s visit lends credibility to the event. That sets the stage for all 30 teams to eventually participate and for the Board of Governors to hold their meetings here.

July 13, 2004 — UNLV and Cimarron Memorial High product Marcus Banks is the headline performer as the Summer League makes its Las Vegas debut. His Boston Celtics are one of six teams playing in the inaugural event at Cox Pavilion.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.