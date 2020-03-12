66°F
Betting

NCAA Tournament lines won’t be affected much by empty arenas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2020 - 6:35 pm
 

Las Vegas bookmakers expect the decision to ban fans from the NCAA Tournament because of concerns over the coronavirus to have a small impact on the game’s lines.

“The teams that always seem to have a geographic advantage like Duke or Kansas may see a slight adjustment, but that’s it,” Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said. “All neutral site games. Business as usual for us.”

William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said empty arenas might hurt underdogs and totals.

“No crowd hurts true home teams, for sure. Hard to say on a neutral court in the tournament,” he said. “Neutral crowds generally back the ’dog if they’re in the game, come tournament time. Might help unders due to lack of energy in the building.

“Tough question. Just stinks all the way around.”

Professional sports bettor Cris Zeniuk also said having no fans at the games will probably hurt underdogs.

“In general, the crowd usually backs the underdog/smaller schools, especially if the game is close,” said Zeniuk (@lasvegascris). “Without a crowd behind them, it’s unlikely those small schools will get the same kind of momentum they build in a game.”

Also because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, the Golden State Warriors will play Thursday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center in San Francisco without any fans in attendance.

Westgate vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said the empty arena would make for “more of a neutral court feel” and result in an adjustment of 1½ to 2 points on the point spread.

“We figure home court is worth a few points in the NBA, so a minor impact there,” Murray said.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

