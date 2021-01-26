41°F
Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV: What you need to know

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2021 - 10:21 am
 
NFL Hall of Fame player Terry Bradshaw congratulates Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and No ...
NFL Hall of Fame player Terry Bradshaw congratulates Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Norma Hunt after the team won the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chief's defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

This is the primer for this year’s Super Bowl, which features the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will be the first team to play the big game in their home stadium.

When

Sunday, Feb. 7, at 3:30 p.m.

Where

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

FILE - In this March 25, 2020, fikle photo, medical personnel from BayCare test people for the ...
FILE - In this March 25, 2020, fikle photo, medical personnel from BayCare test people for the coronavirus in the parking lot outside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Nobody can say with precise certainty how many coronavirus tests that the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball would need before those leagues can resume playing games. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

TV/streaming

CBS, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app.

Odds

The Chiefs are favored by 3½ points, and the over/under is 57 points.

Expected crowd

About 22,000 fans will attend, which is 30 percent of capacity. The NFL is providing 7,500 tickets to health-care workers who have been vaccinated for COVID-19. But other fans will not need the vaccine.

Game lead-up

The week before the Super Bowl is usually all about hype, but the coronavirus has forced the league to scrap the in-person media day. Interviews will be conducted virtually, and other Super Bowl-related events will be online.

Because the Bucs are at home, they already will be on site, but the Chiefs probably won’t arrive until the Friday before the game. Both participating teams usually are in the Super Bowl city a week ahead of time.

Halftime act

The Weeknd, whose album “After Hours” was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for four consecutive weeks, is the headline performer.

National anthem

Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church. H.E.R. will perform “America the Beautiful.”

This combination photo shows Eric Church performing at the 2016 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, C ...
This combination photo shows Eric Church performing at the 2016 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 29, 2016, left, and Jazmine Sullivan performing at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2019. Sullivan and Church will join forces to sing the national anthem at the next month’s Super Bowl, where Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. will perform “America the Beautiful.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Bucs’ Super Bowl history

As Raiders fans know, Jon Gruden coached the Bucs to the 2002 season championship, which is Tampa Bay’s only appearance. The opponent? The Raiders. The Bucs rolled to a 48-21 victory. Gruden was traded by the Raiders the year before. He, of course, is in his second act with the Raiders.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden, left, hoists the Vince Lombardi trophy as team owne ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden, left, hoists the Vince Lombardi trophy as team owner Malcolm Glazer looks on after the Bucs beat the Oakland Raiders 48-21 in Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2003. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) DAVID J. PHILLIP

Chiefs’ Super Bowl history

The Chiefs won last season’s game, rallying to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 for their second championship. Their second appearance occurred in the 1969 season, a 23-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Kansas City also appeared in the first Super Bowl, but was beaten 35-10 by the Green Bay Packers.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes speak during a t ...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes speak during a television interview after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Star power

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady makes his 10th Super Bowl appearance, and many regard him as the greatest of all time. All nine of his prior trips were with the New England Patriots, whom Brady led to six championships.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL footba ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

His heir apparent is Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who will be trying to repeat his title. Many consider Mahomes the best quarterback now, and considering he’s only 25, he one day could put up a resume that rivals or even overtakes Brady’s.

Previous meeting

These teams faced each other in November, with the Chiefs emerging at Tampa with a 27-24 victory. Mahomes passed for 462 yards and three touchdowns, and Tyreek Hil caught 13 passes for 269 yards and three TDs.

Against the Raiders

Las Vegas’ home team has played both teams a combined three times, and the Raiders even handed the Chiefs their only loss in which Mahomes started, coming away from Kansas City with a 40-32 victory. The Raiders were so giddy after the October win that they even took a victory lap.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates his touchdown score with center ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates his touchdown score with center Rodney Hudson (61) during the 2nd quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The teams played an epic game six weeks later in a Sunday night nationally televised meeting. After the Raiders took a three-point lead with 1:43 left, Mahomes led the Chiefs to the touchdown with 28 seconds remaining to leave Las Vegas as 35-31 winners.

in the third quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium ...
in the third quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tampa Bay visited Allegiant Stadium in late October. Brady passed for 369 yards and four touchdowns in the Bucs’ 45-20 victory.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson (18) celebrates his touchdown score with quart ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson (18) celebrates his touchdown score with quarterback Tom Brady (12) as wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) looks on during the 4th quarter of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Road to the Super Bowl

As the fifth seed in the NFC, the Bucs literally took the road to the Super Bowl, winning at the Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay. It was a different path for the Chiefs, who as the AFC’s top seed, received a first-round bye before defeating the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills at home.

Still waiting

These eight teams have played in the Super Bowl but never won it: Bills (four times), Minnesota Vikings (four), Atlanta Falcons (two), Carolina Panthers (two), Cincinnati Bengals (two), Arizona Cardinals (one), Los Angeles Chargers (one) and Tennessee Titans (one).

These four have never appeared in the Super Bowl: Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

