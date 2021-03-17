Golden Knights activate Robin Lehner from injured reserve

Goalie Robin Lehner was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday. He last played Feb. 7 and was a late scratch from his start Feb. 11 with an upper-body injury.

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) stops the puck against Los Angeles Kings center Lias Andersson (24) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Goalie Robin Lehner was activated from long-term injured reserve by the Golden Knights on Tuesday, according to the NHL media website.

Forward William Carrier also was removed from injured reserve a day after he was added.

The Knights host the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Lehner last appeared in game Feb. 7 and was a late scratch from his start Feb. 11 with an upper-body injury. DeBoer said Lehner needed to become “symptom free” before he could be cleared, and he practiced with the Knights on Monday at City National Arena.

He practiced with the minor league Silver Knights on a conditioning loan last week.

In five appearances, Lehner is 3-1-1 with a 2.96 goals-against average and an .890 save percentage.

Carrier missed the past four games with an undisclosed injury. He has no goals and two assists in 22 games.

The Knights made several moves to become salary cap compliant with Lehner active, sending forwards Patrick Brown and Cody Glass, defensemen Dylan Coghlan and Nic Hague, and goaltender Logan Thompson to the taxi squad.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is expected to be placed on long-term injured reserve, which would give the Knights the salary cap space to recall players before Wednesday’s game.

Pietrangelo is out for the “foreseeable future,” according to DeBoer, after he blocked a shot with his left hand/arm in the closing stages of a victory over San Jose on March 6.

