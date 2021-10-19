Golden Knights captain will avoid surgery after injury

Golden Knights forward Mark Stone doesn’t need surgery for the injury he suffered Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings and is considered between day to day and week to week.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone does not need surgery for the injury he suffered Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings and is considered between day to day and week to week, coach Pete DeBoer said Tuesday.

DeBoer said Stone saw additional doctors Monday. The 29-year-old was the team’s leading scorer last season with 61 points in 55 games. He finished ninth in the Hart Trophy voting and was third for the Selke Trophy.

Stone also had three assists in the Knights’ season-opening win against the Seattle Kraken.

His injury is the latest setback for the team up front. Right wing Alex Tuch is on long-term injured reserve after having shoulder surgery in the offseason. Left wing Max Pacioretty is week to week after suffering a lower-body injury against the Kings. Left wing Mattias Janmark is in COVID-19 protocols.

The Knights also were without centers Nicolas Roy and Brett Howden and left wing William Carrier in their first two games, but all three returned to practice Monday. Roy said Tuesday he was good to go for Wednesday’s game against the St. Louis Blues.

Brisson honored

Brendan Brisson, the Knights’ 2019 first-round pick, was named the Big Ten’s First Star of the Week for the second straight time Tuesday.

The sophomore right wing, who turns 20 on Friday, had two game-winning goals and an assist in Michigan’s weekend victories over No. 5 Minnesota-Duluth and No. 1 Minnesota State. His efforts helped the star-studded Wolverines ascend to No. 1 (with 45 of 50 first-place votes) in the latest United States College Hockey Online poll.

Brisson, who has five goals and three assists in four games, is one of seven first-round picks on Michigan’s roster, an NCAA record.

