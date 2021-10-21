Golden Knights forward returns to practice, defenseman being tested

The Golden Knights received an additional much-needed body up front before their Friday matchup with the Edmonton Oilers.

Vegas Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark (26) and San Jose Sharks' William Eklund (72) go after a puck in the first period of an NHL hockey preseason game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Sharks won 4-2. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)

Left wing Mattias Janmark returned to Golden Knights practice Thursday for the first time since going into COVID-19 protocols Oct. 11.

When asked Tuesday how Janmark was doing, coach Pete DeBoer said “he hasn’t had a serious case of it.”

Janmark is the latest reinforcement for a beat-up Knights forward group. Right wing Nicolas Roy and left wings Brett Howden and William Carrier made their season debuts Wednesday. Left wing Peyton Krebs and center Jake Leschyshyn were also called up for the game.

The Knights are still without captain Mark Stone (between day to day and week to week), left wing Max Pacioretty (week to week) and right wing Alex Tuch (out about six months after July shoulder surgery).

They also didn’t have defenseman Alec Martinez at practice Thursday.

Martinez was injured 7:05 into the third period of the Knights’ 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday after being tripped by left wing Klim Kostin in the corner of the defensive zone. He talked to a trainer on the bench before heading to the locker room and didn’t return. DeBoer said Thursday that Martinez was still being evaluated.

Martinez has been praised for his leadership and toughness since joining the Knights via a trade with the Los Angeles Kings in 2020. The 34-year-old led the NHL in blocked shots last season with 168, 40 more than any other player. He also played through a broken foot in the postseason.

“You’re always concerned, especially when a guy like that limps off, because he’s as tough as they come,” DeBoer said Wednesday after the game. “So if he’s limping off and not coming back, you know he’s hurt.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

