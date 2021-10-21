Golden Knights forward returns to practice Thursday

The Golden Knights received an additional much-needed body up front before their Friday matchup with the Edmonton Oilers.

Vegas Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark (26) and San Jose Sharks' William Eklund (72) go after a puck in the first period of an NHL hockey preseason game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Sharks won 4-2. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)

Left wing Mattias Janmark returned to Golden Knights practice Thursday for the first time since going into COVID-19 protocols Oct. 11.

Coach Pete DeBoer, when asked how Janmark was doing Tuesday, said “he hasn’t had a serious case of it.”

Janmark is the latest reinforcement for a beat-up Knights forward group. Right wing Nicolas Roy and left wings Brett Howden and William Carrier made their season debuts Wednesday. Left wing Peyton Krebs and center Jake Leschyshyn were also called up for the game.

The Knights are still without captain Mark Stone (between day to day and week to week), left wing Max Pacioretty (week to week) and right wing Alex Tuch (out about six months after his July shoulder surgery).

