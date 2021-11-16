Golden Knights lose another player to NHL’s COVID-19 protocols

The Golden Knights have had a player enter the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols for the second day in a row.

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) reaches and skates for the puck in the third period during an NHL hockey game against the Kraken on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) fights for a loose puck with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard (49) in the first period on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Golden Knights are once again down a key player.

Left wing Jonathan Marchessault entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols Tuesday one day after left wing William Carrier did. Marchessault is the Knights’ third player to enter the protocols this season. Left wing Mattias Janmark also did the day before the team’s Oct. 12 opener after getting the virus.

The Knights called up left wings Paul Cotter and Sven Baertschi with Marchessault and Carrier unavailable. The team is fully vaccinated and has had fewer issues with COVID-19 compared to last year, when they took a nine-day break between games early on and had several other schedule changes.

The Knights are already without injured players Max Pacioretty, William Karlsson, Jack Eichel, Nolan Patrick and Zach Whitecloud.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.