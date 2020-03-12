NHL suspends play because of coronavirus, report says
The NHL suspended its season Thursday, a day after the NBA did the same because center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.
The NHL is suspending its season indefinitely because of COVID-19, report says.
The league announced its decision Thursday, the New York Post is reporting, a day after the NBA halted play because Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Golden Knights are in Minnesota on Thursday to play the Wild at 7 p.m. The Knights did not hold their scheduled 11:30 a.m. morning skate, per NHL recommendations, while the league prepared its response.
The Knights are 39-24-8 and are in first place in the Pacific Division.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
