NHL suspends play because of coronavirus, report says

The NHL suspended its season Thursday, a day after the NBA did the same because center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) makes a save against New Jersey Devils center Kevin Rooney (16) with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) defending in the third period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The NHL is suspending its season indefinitely because of COVID-19, report says.

The league announced its decision Thursday, the New York Post is reporting, a day after the NBA halted play because Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Golden Knights are in Minnesota on Thursday to play the Wild at 7 p.m. The Knights did not hold their scheduled 11:30 a.m. morning skate, per NHL recommendations, while the league prepared its response.

The Knights are 39-24-8 and are in first place in the Pacific Division.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

