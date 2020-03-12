58°F
Golden Knights

NHL suspends play because of coronavirus, report says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2020 - 7:42 am
 
Updated March 12, 2020 - 9:50 am

The NHL is suspending its season indefinitely because of COVID-19, report says.

The league announced its decision Thursday, the New York Post is reporting, a day after the NBA halted play because Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Golden Knights are in Minnesota on Thursday to play the Wild at 7 p.m. The Knights did not hold their scheduled 11:30 a.m. morning skate, per NHL recommendations, while the league prepared its response.

The Knights are 39-24-8 and are in first place in the Pacific Division.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

