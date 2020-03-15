62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Report: NHL players to remain off the ice for at least 7 days

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2020 - 11:51 am
 

NHL players will not be on the ice this week during the league’s pause for the coronavirus pandemic.

The league informed teams it will be at least a full seven days before they will be permitted to opening facilities to players for group skates or workouts, according to a report by Sportsnet in Canada.

Commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed to NHL.com on Friday that to his knowledge, no player or employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Golden Knights said City National Arena will continue to operate as scheduled and that communications with Clark County and the State of Nevada as well as local health officials are ongoing.

Owner Bill Foley said the entire building is undergoing extensive cleaning.

The Knights have yet to announce a plan to provide financial assistance to part-time employees for the team and at T-Mobile Arena. Foley said he would “take care of everyone” and “make financial sacrifices” if necessary.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Irresponsible tweet hurt workers, damaged social media credibility
Irresponsible tweet hurt workers, damaged social media credibility
2
Man in hazmat suit runs into Walmart in Las Vegas, sprays items
Man in hazmat suit runs into Walmart in Las Vegas, sprays items
3
Wynn CEO: Workers to get paid during closures
Wynn CEO: Workers to get paid during closures
4
Furloughs, layoffs hit MGM Resorts due to coronavirus crisis
Furloughs, layoffs hit MGM Resorts due to coronavirus crisis
5
Cirque du Soleil closes Las Vegas Strip shows; 1,500 lose their jobs
Cirque du Soleil closes Las Vegas Strip shows; 1,500 lose their jobs
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (8) skates during the first period of an NHL hockey g ...
Top 5 moments of the NHL season
By / RJ

Here’s some highlights of the NHL season to keep people feeling warm (or cold?) while waiting for hockey to return.