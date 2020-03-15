Report: NHL players to remain off the ice for at least 7 days

The NHL informed teams it will be at least a full seven days before they can open practice facilities during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report by Sportsnet.

NHL players will not be on the ice this week during the league’s pause for the coronavirus pandemic.

The league informed teams it will be at least a full seven days before they will be permitted to opening facilities to players for group skates or workouts, according to a report by Sportsnet in Canada.

Commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed to NHL.com on Friday that to his knowledge, no player or employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Golden Knights said City National Arena will continue to operate as scheduled and that communications with Clark County and the State of Nevada as well as local health officials are ongoing.

Owner Bill Foley said the entire building is undergoing extensive cleaning.

The Knights have yet to announce a plan to provide financial assistance to part-time employees for the team and at T-Mobile Arena. Foley said he would “take care of everyone” and “make financial sacrifices” if necessary.

