Las Vegas Lights to drop $10K from helicopter on Saturday

In true Las Vegas fashion, the Las Vegas Lights FC are going to drop over $10,000 in cash and prizes from a helicopter Saturday night during its match against the El Paso Locomotive.

Lights to drop cash from helicopter during Saturday's game (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

For the second year in a row, 200 select fans will be invited on field during halftime to cash in while the Cash the Soccer Rocker makes it rain.

“It will be bigger and better and even more Lights-ish here on Saturday night,” Lights owner and CEO Brett Lashbrook said.

The Lights have partnered with Plaza Hotel and Casino to bring prizes such as free drinks, free merchandise, free dinner and even free braces.

Fans can earn a spot to participate by signing up at the Cash Drop booth during the Zappos Tailgate, and during Text-To-Win activations before and during the game.

Some spots will be reserved for Lights FC season ticket holders.

If you want in on the action, kick-off begins at 7:30 p.m., and Lashbrook guarantees to make you smile.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.