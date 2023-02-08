‘A lifetime together’: County votes for at least decade of Formula One

Clark County commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved recognizing the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix as an annual event for at least 10 years.

Racer George Russell turns doughnuts across from the Bellagio while racing down the Strip during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Fest on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The approval opens up the door for the race, already signed to a three-year deal, to be possible for at least the next decade, if not longer.

“We anticipate a lifetime together in partnership,” commission Chairman Jim Gibson said. “This will open the pathway to be able to do it for at least 10 years. Beyond that I’m sure those who succeed us will see the volume in what we’ve done and continue it forever.”

The first of what’s set to be many to come will be held Nov. 16-18 on a street circuit that runs in and around the Strip.

As part of decade-long agreement the race must take place the weekend before Thanksgiving each year in order for various ordinances to be waived.

One ordinance that would be waived is to allow events to occur on the Strip between Sahara and Tropicana avenues during days and times not normally allowed because of traffic issues that would occur as result.

Clark County will work with race officials setting up the race each year. That work is tentatively planned to occur over five days, running between the Wednesday through the Sunday before race week.

The 3.8 mile, 50-lap race taking place at night includes a stretch on Las Vegas Boulevard between Spring Mountain Road and Harmon Avenue.

Race cars will reach speeds up to 212 mph, which is the top speed designated for the race, according to Terry Miller, of Miller Project Management, who is working with F1 on the planning of the race.

The race will be run on public and private rights of way that include areas around the F1 paddock and the MSG Sphere.

The paddock area located at Harmon and Koval Lane will serve as the focal point of the race. That’s where the 300,000-square-foot facility is being built that will include driver pits, the start/finish line of the race VIP spectator areas and a rooftop terrace.

“The clock is ticking and the months are flipping by on the calendar,” Miller said. “We’re on schedule and expect an exciting event in November.”

