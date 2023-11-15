County promises to do better on F1 resort corridor street reopenings

The closure and reopening of several streets in the resort corridor was a test Wednesday morning. County officials say they’ll do better getting streets open on race days.

Traffic moves on Las Vegas Boulevard as seen from the grandstands at the Bellagio Fountain Club ahead of the inaugural Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Road closures imposed on several resort corridor streets were supposed to be open by 6 a.m. Wednesday for the daily commute.

They weren’t.

A Clark County official said things should be better Wednesday night into Thursday morning as transportation officials iron out details of closures and openings associated with the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“The scheduled closures were a practice run to work through the kinks in the transition from hot track to cold track to ensure delays with reopening the roads are minimized as we move through the next few days,” Jennifer Cooper, Clark County’s chief communications and strategy officer, said in a Wednesday email.

“As expected, there were a few things to work out which caused a slight delay in reopening,” she said.

Under the transportation and road closure practice run, street closures were expected to begin just after midnight, and fully closed by 2 a.m., with reopenings beginning at 4 a.m. with full access by 6. But it wasn’t until just after 7 a.m., that streets were fully open.

Cooper did not say what specifically led to the reopening delay.

Closures will begin earlier the rest of the week.

Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Andrew Walsh said Metro is treating the closure plan like the one used every New Year’s Eve.

Traffic closures will be enforced on parts of Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane, Harmon Avenue and Sands Avenue from Thursday to Saturday beginning each day at 5 p.m. with a “hard closure” at 7 and the roads reopening at around 6 a.m. the next day, “contingent on how fast the crews can clear the circuits,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

